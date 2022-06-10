100 people project #45

meet Matt. in Detroit for an automation conference. engineer in the making. spending some time on the riverfront before heading to the airport to return to his home state of New York. we chatted for well over hour about a variety of subjects. youngest of 4 siblings at 24 years old. his mom's a photographer. I have already e mailed his photos and a couple of others that I had taken with my lensbaby of the area he was in. sun was high so lots of shadows but you can still see what a handsome young man he is and so polite and conversational. also produces artwork and practical items with a 3D printer. so enjoyable to talk with him on a beautiful day on the river!