lest I not get another shot today... by jackies365
Photo 2227

lest I not get another shot today...

shot so much this week that today is an off day but the light in the kitchen window tempted me so another hydrangea blossom it is for today
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

jackie edwards

Annie D ace
the light and colour - glorious
September 18th, 2023  
