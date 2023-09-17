Sign up
Photo 2227
lest I not get another shot today...
shot so much this week that today is an off day but the light in the kitchen window tempted me so another hydrangea blossom it is for today
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2023 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
the light and colour - glorious
September 18th, 2023
