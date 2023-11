after Thanksgiving

I have to send a 40th birthday card to a friend on November 30. painted one quickly to be ready so I didn't forget with all the Thanksgiving prep. I'm hosting this year as most of the family will be at the Lion's game. Wishing all of you who celebrate some kind of thanksgiving, fall, or harvest type of holiday, the very best. I am thankful for all of you here. I have learned so much and always appreciate the comments and favs, cc too! Blessings to you all!