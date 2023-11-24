Previous
The traditions are done... by jackies365
Photo 2257

The traditions are done...

Only the flowers and memories remain
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A stunning close up! The delicate curly pistils and the velvety petals are so wonderful.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise