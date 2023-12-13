Previous
cookie and cake decorating time!
cookie and cake decorating time!

I've owned most of my decorating items since I was a teen. I took a cake decorating course back then and have used them ever since making them about 50 years old. certainly a testament to Wilton's quality! still playing with the new macro.
jackie edwards

Call me Joe ace
👌❤️ ⭐️
December 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - my cake decorating tools must be 60+ and still useable
December 18th, 2023  
