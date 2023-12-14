Previous
no meteors : ( by jackies365
Photo 2267

no meteors : (

I tried to catch some meteors. I saw 2 but of course they were in a different part of the sky than my lens was lol! at least you can see my neighbors festive holiday lights across the lake!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe ace
👍🌟
December 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous view! fav
December 18th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous shot
December 18th, 2023  
