Previous
holiday happenings downtown Detroit! by jackies365
Photo 2268

holiday happenings downtown Detroit!

temporary shops, food trucks, a big winter slide and ice skating rink are set up every year in downtown Detroit. these balloons are a big favorite with young and old alike! last photowalk of the year for our group.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
🌟❤️
December 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
December 18th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How cool - the lights drag you in and then you spot the girl enjoying them...
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise