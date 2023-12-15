Sign up
Photo 2268
holiday happenings downtown Detroit!
temporary shops, food trucks, a big winter slide and ice skating rink are set up every year in downtown Detroit. these balloons are a big favorite with young and old alike! last photowalk of the year for our group.
15th December 2023
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4254
photos
118
followers
74
following
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th December 2023 7:47pm
Call me Joe
ace
🌟❤️
December 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
December 18th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How cool - the lights drag you in and then you spot the girl enjoying them...
December 18th, 2023
