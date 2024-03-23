Sign up
Photo 2308
100 days of wonder
continuing the painting for 100 days. last week was a throw away as I was getting burnt out so recommitting this week to at least put some effort in
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
