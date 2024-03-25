Previous
the graduate by jackies365
Photo 2309

the graduate

My great niece Anna graduates from Grand Valley University this April. Went to take some grad photos for her this weekend. A lovely young woman inside and out. Starting her masters program in speech pathology in the fall.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Totally agree,she’s lovely, congratulations in advance ❤️👌⭐️👏
March 27th, 2024  
amyK ace
Awesome portrait
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise