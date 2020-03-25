Sign up
Photo 874
a bit of this and a bit of that...
a bit of long exposure and a bit of post...allowed in the county parks for the meantime...talk of shutting down state parks though...it as a beautiful day so lots of people were out. probably best on black if you can!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2873
photos
128
followers
75
following
239% complete
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
873
1342
874
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2020 8:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kensington
Graeme Stevens
ace
fab processing and composition
March 26th, 2020
