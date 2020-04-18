Sign up
Photo 887
scallions in black and white...
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2910
photos
128
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th April 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique-foodstories
Jeff Jones
ace
Repeating lines, good texture, and great shadow. Nice work making the mundane interesting.
April 19th, 2020
