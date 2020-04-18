Previous
Next
scallions in black and white... by jackies365
Photo 887

scallions in black and white...

18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeff Jones ace
Repeating lines, good texture, and great shadow. Nice work making the mundane interesting.
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise