Previous
Next
big chunks! by jackies365
Photo 1106

big chunks!

the ice chunks pile up on the rocks that line the edge of Belle Isle. absolutely look like jewels in the sun!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise