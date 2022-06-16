Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1131
lensbaby and magnifying glass
just held the magnifying glass in front of the lens and shot through it. you can still see the oval bokeh!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3855
photos
129
followers
86
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Latest from all albums
1963
1129
1964
1130
1965
1966
1131
1967
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th June 2022 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close