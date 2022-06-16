Previous
Next
lensbaby and magnifying glass by jackies365
Photo 1131

lensbaby and magnifying glass

just held the magnifying glass in front of the lens and shot through it. you can still see the oval bokeh!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise