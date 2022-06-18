Previous
I felt like... by jackies365
Photo 1132

I felt like...

I couldn't buy a shot today. I've loaded my albums with my tries... sunset on the lake
maybe too much lensbaby
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Kind of like this different effect
June 19th, 2022  
