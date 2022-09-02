Sign up
Photo 1148
in the middle
after lunch we photographed in this lady's lovely garden. this one shot with the lensbaby sweet 35 optic.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
2
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3939
photos
128
followers
82
following
314% complete
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
2020
2021
2022
2023
1147
2024
481
1148
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2022 2:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
September 3rd, 2022
amyK
ace
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2022
