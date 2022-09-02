Previous
in the middle by jackies365
Photo 1148

in the middle

after lunch we photographed in this lady's lovely garden. this one shot with the lensbaby sweet 35 optic.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
September 3rd, 2022  
amyK ace
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2022  
