Photo 1602
Old & new
This morning we saw on our walk through the village an old Citroën 2 cv and a modern/ new Citroën.
So that’s the second shot for my gp-challenge from Northy who wanted me to do something with opposites and my half/half for the day.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
mayhalf22
,
get-pushed-512
Jacqueline
ace
@northy
Hi partner, Here is another one! Thank you for the challenge.
May 22nd, 2022
