Old & new by jacqbb
Photo 1602

Old & new

This morning we saw on our walk through the village an old Citroën 2 cv and a modern/ new Citroën.
So that’s the second shot for my gp-challenge from Northy who wanted me to do something with opposites and my half/half for the day.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Jacqueline

@northy Hi partner, Here is another one! Thank you for the challenge.
May 22nd, 2022  
