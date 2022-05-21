Previous
Clouds by jacqbb
Photo 1601

Clouds

Today was a travel day and we left the Pyrenees and are back in Chateauroux.
No WiFi so visiting your projects not possible, sorry
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and mood.
May 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Lovely scene
May 21st, 2022  
