Previous
Next
Strange ‘wild’ catch by jacqbb
Photo 1618

Strange ‘wild’ catch

No idea exactly what this is, it looks like seeds or berries with new plant shoots. The gelatinous layer is strange it doesn’t look like bird poop but could be…..

We have some problems with internet…..
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
capture très spécial
June 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise