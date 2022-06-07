Sign up
Photo 1618
Strange ‘wild’ catch
No idea exactly what this is, it looks like seeds or berries with new plant shoots. The gelatinous layer is strange it doesn’t look like bird poop but could be…..
We have some problems with internet…..
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
30dayswild2022
MONTSERRAT
capture très spécial
June 7th, 2022
