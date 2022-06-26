Previous
Poppyseeds by jacqbb
Photo 1637

Poppyseeds

Not ripe yet, but I was curious how the inside of a seedpod would look like….
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jacqueline

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is most interesting, I never knew what they looked like, except the dried ones.
June 26th, 2022  
