A cappuccino please! by jacqbb
Photo 1770

A cappuccino please!

27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot. I love some of the patterns baristas make
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very artistic barista.
February 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great pattern!
February 28th, 2023  
