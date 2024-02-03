Previous
Gallipoli by jacqbb
Photo 1905

Gallipoli

View from the harbor to the castello and the old city.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Dorothy ace
Nice photo but sad memories.
February 3rd, 2024  
John
Lovely blue sky
February 3rd, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
strong looking walls
February 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Evocative shot
February 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great shot… with gentle reflections, calmness and ripples
February 3rd, 2024  
