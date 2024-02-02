Sign up
Photo 1904
Lecce
This is the bell tower next to the Cathedral in Lecce. I particularly liked the houses with the balconies that are built against the tower. I also liked the clouds ….
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
3126
photos
130
followers
139
following
