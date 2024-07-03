Sign up
Previous
Photo 2009
Turn
I found the following synonyms: turn, pivot, alter and money chancing.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3261
photos
129
followers
136
following
2000
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
3rd July 2024 10:56am
Tags
wwcm-2024
Beverley
ace
Great thinking… Very clever, wonderful watercolour…
July 3rd, 2024
