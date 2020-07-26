Sign up
Photo 619
Get pushed 2
Lisa asked me to do a white on white shot. Today I used white paper an almost white shell filled with little crystals.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-417
Jacqueline
ace
@homeschoolmom
Thank you for the challenge Lisa!
July 26th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
July 26th, 2020
