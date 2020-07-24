Sign up
Photo 618
White on white
While the teddy’s were downstairs I put the little polar bear on a piece of white paper.........why you ask me......because Lisa wanted me to do a white on white shot ;)
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1870
photos
102
followers
108
following
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
617
932
933
934
935
936
618
937
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-417
Jacqueline
ace
@homeschoolmom
Hi Lisa, here is the first one.
July 24th, 2020
