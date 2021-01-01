Previous
Next
Start of year four by jacqbb
Photo 650

Start of year four

We took a great walk along the outskirts of our village. Not much people on the move.....pity because the weather was great.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
A lovely sunny capture ♥
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise