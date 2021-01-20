Sign up
Photo 662
Flowerhead
I found a plastic bag with some seed heads probably from a Echinacea purpurea 'Maxima' so I tried and edited this one for the artist challenge Karl Blossfeldt .
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2108
photos
110
followers
120
following
Tags
ac-blossfeldt
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect for the challenge.
January 20th, 2021
Anja
Mooie foto voor de challenge
January 20th, 2021
