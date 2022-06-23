Previous
Next
A sunny bike ride by jacqbb
Photo 796

A sunny bike ride

Hubby and I took our bicycles and went for a ride today, partly through the woods because the sun was hot.
We saw a lot of animals , typical to this region farms and a stall with homemade jams and veggies.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely collage
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise