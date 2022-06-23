Sign up
Photo 796
A sunny bike ride
Hubby and I took our bicycles and went for a ride today, partly through the woods because the sun was hot.
We saw a lot of animals , typical to this region farms and a stall with homemade jams and veggies.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Joan Robillard
Lovely collage
June 23rd, 2022
