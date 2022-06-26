Previous
White on white by jacqbb
Photo 797

White on white

April asked me to do a white on white shot. Yesterday I saw in my friends garden these Yucca flowers. The sky was pale grey, so the only thing I did, in camera, was to slightly over expose this shot.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Jacqueline
@aecasey Thank you for the challenge April!
June 26th, 2022  
