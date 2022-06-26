Sign up
Photo 797
White on white
April asked me to do a white on white shot. Yesterday I saw in my friends garden these Yucca flowers. The sky was pale grey, so the only thing I did, in camera, was to slightly over expose this shot.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Photo Details
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
30dayswild2022
,
get-pushed-516
Jacqueline
ace
@aecasey
Thank you for the challenge April!
June 26th, 2022
