Photo 825
More architectural details
I loved the pillars of the Modena Cathedral the colours where a pinkish marble
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
The pillars do look interesting.
February 7th, 2024
