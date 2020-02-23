Previous
Get pushed by jacqbb
24 / 365

Get pushed

Mary asked me to do a high contrast photo with lines.......the pigeons are extra ;)
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Jacqueline

@mcsiegle Hi Mary, this is what I came up with....thank you for the challenge
February 23rd, 2020  
