Portrait #13 Sandra Jacqueline

After our high tea in Southwick we strolled a bit around the village. Taken photographs of the wonderful cottages. Sandra came out of the door and we struck up a conversation and she told us how much she loved it to live in Southwick and how that had come about. After a minute or ten I asked her if I could take her photo because of the lovely conversation. She didn’t mind and talked while I took the photo to my companions, so I got a quite natural pose that captured her very well.



Sorry for the mass upload….