28 / 365
Finally finished
Painting of a hare
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
3
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I'll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2325
photos
128
followers
138
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
1260
1261
1262
1263
715
28
1264
311
Jacqueline
ace
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
Sorry ladies, I never showed you the hare with his whiskers……
June 16th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
A beautiful painting, the eyes look so realistic, very well done.
June 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow this is fab
June 16th, 2021
Sorry ladies, I never showed you the hare with his whiskers……