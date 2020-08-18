Sign up
Mask
Made a few years ago and baked in a Raku stoked oven, that’s why it has black marks. Photographed today.
For the capture 52 challenge
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Jacqueline
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
