Mask by jacqbb
Mask

Made a few years ago and baked in a Raku stoked oven, that’s why it has black marks. Photographed today.
For the capture 52 challenge
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
