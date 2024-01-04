Previous
Day 4 by jamiemathiau
Day 4

Playing with lighting blue and red!
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Jamie Mathiau

@jamiemathiau
I've come here to do a 365 project, and inspiration for doing so. I've been doing photography for most of my life. I haven't been...
*lynn ace
beautifully done
January 5th, 2024  
