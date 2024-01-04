Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Day 4
Playing with lighting blue and red!
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jamie Mathiau
@jamiemathiau
I've come here to do a 365 project, and inspiration for doing so. I've been doing photography for most of my life. I haven't been...
4
photos
0
followers
34
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024 366
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2024 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
purple
,
blue
,
nikon
,
flower
,
studio
,
close
,
color
,
lighting
,
vase
,
still life
,
close up
,
day 4
,
theme-january2024
*lynn
ace
beautifully done
January 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close