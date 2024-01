M&M

Trying Photoshops AI generative fill. Kind of sort of worked. I couldn't seem to fix the bright highlights around the M&M I worked really had on getting the M&Ms on the table not to look like they are floating in midair. Getting it to populate the correct thing was also trial and error bit. I'm going to keep trying and is great tool.



P.W Hyatt was my grandfather and he always had M&M dispensers next to his chair. I wish this was his but it's one my mom bought me for Christmas last year.