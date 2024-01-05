Previous
Kodak Timer 8239 by jamiemathiau
5 / 365

Kodak Timer 8239

My Kodak Timer part of my collection of vintage camera equipment. My dream would be to have my own darkroom.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Jamie Mathiau

@jamiemathiau
I've come here to do a 365 or 366 project, and inspiration for doing so. I've been doing photography for most of my life. I...
