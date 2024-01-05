Sign up
5 / 365
Kodak Timer 8239
My Kodak Timer part of my collection of vintage camera equipment. My dream would be to have my own darkroom.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Jamie Mathiau
@jamiemathiau
I've come here to do a 365 or 366 project, and inspiration for doing so. I've been doing photography for most of my life. I...
Album
2024 366
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th January 2024 10:29pm
red
nikon
kodak
silver
numbers
day 5
kodak timer 8239
