Photo 818
A Moment in Time
"We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they're called memories. Some take us forward, they're called dreams."
~Jeremy Irons~
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
COOLPIX P900
23rd January 2020 3:21pm
Tags
sky
,
boy
Charlie
I am reminded of the importance that God puts on every child and what a joy it should be to be a child. What a great reflective picture.
January 24th, 2020
