A Moment in Time by janeandcharlie
Photo 818

A Moment in Time

“We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they’re called memories. Some take us forward, they’re called dreams.”
~Jeremy Irons~
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson

Photo Details

Charlie
I am reminded of the importance that God puts on every child and what a joy it should be to be a child. What a great reflective picture.
January 24th, 2020  
