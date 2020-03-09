Sign up
Photo 837
Animas River, Durango, Colorado
“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday.”
~A. A. Milne~
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
colorado
bruni
ace
What a beautiful sight.
March 9th, 2020
