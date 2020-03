Our Grandson in a Pueblo Kiva (sacred place) at Aztec National Monument, New Mexico, USA

“Hold on to what is good, even if it is a handful of earth. Hold on to what you believe, even if it is a tree which stands by itself. Hold on to what you must do, even if it is a long way from here. Hold on to life, even when it is easier letting go. Hold on to my hand, even when I have gone away from you.”

~Pueblo Blessing~