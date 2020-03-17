Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 845
Dog Sleeping in the Middle of a Store
“Let sleeping dogs lie or lying dogs sleep or whatever. Time to move on.”
~Axl Rose~
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
899
photos
92
followers
35
following
231% complete
View this month »
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
6th March 2020 10:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sleep
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
March 17th, 2020
