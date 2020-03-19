Previous
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Silverton, Colorado by janeandcharlie
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Silverton, Colorado

“There's a church in the valley by the wildwood
No lovelier spot in the dale
No place is so dear to my childhood
As the little brown church in the vale”
~Dr. William S. Pitts~

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRbasj13PII
Jane Anderson

Sunny Sassafras
very pretty
March 19th, 2020  
Charlie
Look at the pile of snow that is still there in the spring.
March 19th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
I love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
March 19th, 2020  
