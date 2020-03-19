Sign up
Photo 847
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Silverton, Colorado
“There's a church in the valley by the wildwood
No lovelier spot in the dale
No place is so dear to my childhood
As the little brown church in the vale”
~Dr. William S. Pitts~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRbasj13PII
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
3
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
901
photos
94
followers
36
following
Tags
church
,
winter
,
colorado
Sunny Sassafras
very pretty
March 19th, 2020
Charlie
Look at the pile of snow that is still there in the spring.
March 19th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
I love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
March 19th, 2020
