Photo 889
Smile
“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”
~Marilyn Monroe~
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
smile
,
cute
,
girl
Charlie
What a great smile.
May 7th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
hey I know her
May 7th, 2020
