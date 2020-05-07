Previous
Smile by janeandcharlie
Photo 889

Smile

“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”
~Marilyn Monroe~
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
What a great smile.
May 7th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
hey I know her
May 7th, 2020  
