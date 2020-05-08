Previous
Next
Water Reflections by janeandcharlie
Photo 890

Water Reflections

“These landscapes of water and reflections have become an obsession.”
~Claude Monet~
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
I like the editing. Beautiful reflections.
May 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise