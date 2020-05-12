Sign up
Photo 894
Great Blue Heron
“Stretch your mind and fly.”
~Whitney M. Young~
12th May 2020
12th May 20
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
bird
,
heron
Sunny Sassafras
AWESOME
May 12th, 2020
Charlie
Taking to flight. This is a awesome picture.
May 12th, 2020
