Collared Lizard

“One of the brightest colored lizards in the world, male collared lizards have yellow colored head and blue colored body.

Both male and female members of this species sport black bands on their neck. An average adult collared lizard may grow to a maximum length of 15 inches. This includes the length of their tail too.

Collared lizards are fast-moving animals that can run at a maximum speed of 26 kilometers per hour. One of the interesting facts about them is that they can run fast on their hind legs. These lizards are also found to wag their tails, as cats do. This is mainly done, as they wait to catch their prey.

Diet of a collared lizard includes insects (like crickets and grasshoppers) and worms, but, they are also found to feed on fruits and vegetables. It is said that they are mainly carnivorous, as more than 75% of their diet consists of insects and worms. They also feed on other lizards, including members of their own species.

Collared lizards are desert reptiles. Their habitat includes both rocky areas as well as thick vegetation, including pinyon juniper and sagebrush. They are mostly found to rest on rocks and boulders, waiting for their prey. Their lifespan is around eight years, but they may live longer in captivity.”

