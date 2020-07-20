Previous
Next
Singing in the Wind by janeandcharlie
Photo 940

Singing in the Wind

“A bird all alone on the wind can still be strong and sing.”
~Ahshaas Hussain~
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise