Previous
Next
Photo 945
Desert Swimming Pool
“It isn’t the big pleasures that count the most; it’s making a big deal out of the little ones.”
~Jean Webster~
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
0
0
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
999
photos
94
followers
36
following
258% complete
View this month »
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
5th August 2020 9:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fun
,
summer
,
boy
,
bucket
