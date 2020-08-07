Previous
Next
Desert Swimming Pool by janeandcharlie
Photo 945

Desert Swimming Pool

“It isn’t the big pleasures that count the most; it’s making a big deal out of the little ones.”
~Jean Webster~
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise