Previous
Next
Toby with his 20-year-old Show Horse, Jax by janeandcharlie
Photo 946

Toby with his 20-year-old Show Horse, Jax

“Behind every mask there is a face, and behind that a story.”
~Marty Rubin~
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
This was a beautiful horse and a very friendly horse rider.
August 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Jax is gorgeous! Wonderful shot!
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise