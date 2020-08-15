Sign up
Photo 949
Photo Walk
“I walk, I look, I see, I stop, I photograph.”
~Leon Levinstein~
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Wylie
ace
Gorgeous, fav.
August 15th, 2020
Charlie
Beautiful picture. I am glad he started taking pictures again.
August 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! I just love the gentle curves in the trees and the soft green leaves! May I pin it?
August 15th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, and absolutely!
August 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@janeandcharlie
Thank you very much - pinned!
August 15th, 2020
